Marshmello & Bastille Get "Happier" On New Track: Listen

It is a VIBE.

August 17, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Marshmello at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.Bastille lead vocalist Dan Smith performs during a collaboration with Mura Masa during the second day of BBC R

© PictureGroup / Press Association

EDM turned pop super-producer Marshmello has teamed up with Dan Smith from Bastille to provide us with a brand new collab, "Happier." (Listen below!)

Related: Marshmello Debuts New Gaming Series With Ninja

Bastille's looking to re-enter the Top 40 charts after releasing "Quarter Past Midnight" earlier this year which went to No. 3 on the US Alternative chart. It's the "Keep It Mello" creator's latest release this year, following his Joytime II singles "Check This Out" and "Tell Me."

The song was originally written by one of Bastille's ghostwriters when going through a break up with his significant other. Dan Smith then showed 'Mello, who absolutely loved it, and decided to produce it.

Check out what Dan from Bastille said:

Get a first listen to "Happier," below:

Do you love it as much as we do? Tweet us!

Tags: 
Bastille
Dan Smith
Marshmello
Happier