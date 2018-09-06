Marshmello Has Us In Our Feelings In New "Flashbacks" Music Video

Our beloved sugary EDM treat, Marshmello, is back with a brand new music video with a look inside what his childhood looked like.

"Flashbacks" is off his most recent album, Joytime II, which features tracks like "Check This Out" and "Tell Me." 'Mello's latest single, featuring Dan Smith from Bastille, "Happier," is currently taking over the charts as we speak.

He says, the new music video is to serve as "a reminder to always remember and appreciate the people and experiences that shape who you are."

Get your feelings ready, and watch the brand new, nostalgic video for "Flashbacks."