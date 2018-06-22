Marshmello Unveils "Joytime II"
It's 'Mello's second studio album
Marshmello's long awaited second studio album, Joytime II, has finally arrived.
The delectable and oh-so-sweet treat tweeted this earlier this morning:
Joytime II is OUT NOW!!! Get it here: https://t.co/N5LsswrRYU pic.twitter.com/Q9lwHkucyz— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 22, 2018
It's Marshmello's second studio album, which he actually keep a secret until earlier this week.
While well known for working with A-list artists such as Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Khalid, Logic, and even Selena Gomez, what's interesting about Joytime II is that it contains no guest artists or features.
After recieving a flood of fans wishing he would make music like his original, pre-super stardom tracks, such as "Keep It Mello," "Colour," and "Alone," he says he hopes he's delivered.
The feedback on Joytime II has been amazing and I hope this now puts the “I miss the old marshmello” people to rest for a little. As an artist I want to challenge myself and make different things that help me grow as an artist and as a creator. It doesnt change who I am I promise— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 22, 2018
It seems as if he's delivered exactly what they wanted.
Fellow DJ Ghastly reacts by tweeting:
----❤️❤️ https://t.co/MLaF7YDgeT— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 22, 2018
What do you think? Vote below!
Check out pics from the Joytime II release party last night:
You killed it tonight @NattiNatasha pic.twitter.com/Mjh3lighMX— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 22, 2018
