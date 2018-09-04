Pete Wentz Sends a Shoutout to Ariana Grande and Her 'Sweetener' Album

He says the album is "Strange" and "Interesting"

September 4, 2018
LA
Musician Pete Wentz arrives on Day 4 the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York borough of Queens, on August 30th, 2018. / Ariana Grande, who has received largely positive reviews for her

© Anthony Behar / Press Association

Pete Wentz just gave Ariana Grande a historic shoutout after listening to her latest album, Sweetener.

The Fall Out Boy bassist tweeted the pop star, saying how much he "loves" that she took the album in a different direction than the rest of current pop music.

The "God is a Woman" singer responded:

Grande recently performed at Aretha Franklin's funeral and paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul by singing one of her hits, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Check out Ariana's latest single off of Sweetener:

