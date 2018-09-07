Shawn Mendes Kicks off the 2018 NFL Season With a Crowd-Pumping Performance

The "Mercy" singer certainly didn't hold anything back

September 7, 2018
LA
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Heartthrob singer and songwriter, Shawn Mendes, just kicked off the 2018-19 NFL season in the best and most Philadelphia way possible.

Related: Shawn Mendes Dishes on Most Embarrassing Moment and Path to Fame

Following the stellar performance, Shawn tweeted:

Fellow singer and heartthrob, Jack, also showed his support:

Check out this video from a fan of the NLF opening performance:

Shawn performed a lineup of his hit songs, including "Stitches," "Mercy," "Lost In Japan," and "In My Blood" for the Philly crowd. The best part? It was all free.

Listen to his latest track, "Nervous," off his self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, below.

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes

Recent Podcast Audio
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport Episode 6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-4-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes