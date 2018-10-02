The SpookySZN Playlist: Listen

Halloween's spookiest songs and music videos, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, & more

October 2, 2018
LA
Spooky Season Playlist

© Photostock2015 | Dreamstime.com

With Halloween just around the corner and down the block, we're beginning to feel all sorts of spooky.

We've enlisted our musical experts to put together a playlist, spookier than all other playlists with music from yesterday and today, to satisfy our collective Halloween scaries.

Songs like Beyonce's "Haunted," Kanye West's "Monster" featuring JAY-Z, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" (of course), Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life," Justin Timberlake's "True Blood," and many more made the cut.

Take a listen, it's SpookySZN.

Tags: 
SpookySZN
spooky
season
Playlist
Rihanna
Beyonce
Michael Jackson
Lady Gaga
Kesha
Halloween

