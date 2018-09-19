SZA Just Teased Brand New Music: Listen

The lovely SZA just pleased our ears, teasing some new music.

After relatively staying on the DL, the "Love Galore" singer and songwriter has just emerged and provided us with a taste of her new sounds.

When asked, she confirmed to a fan that "A" is already done. Now, whether that is a reference to Ctrl’s original name, alluding to a much-wanted deluxe version of the album, or "exhibit A" as her new album, we can't be sure.

Maybe cause A’s already done ----‍♀️ https://t.co/Ntr0ZsKjC4 — SZA (@sza) September 6, 2018

The "All The Stars" singer has been sharing pics of her in the studio lately, showing that she has been working hard and does have something big coming very soon.

After telling Flaunt that "I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album,” we're not sure whether to be ecstatic for how good this next project will be... or devastated because it's her last.

We're honestly as in our feelings as Drake is right now.

“God didn’t give me the Grammys, because he knows I would have quit, like ‘I have nothing else to do,’” SZA says.

Check out what the new vibes sound like below.

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen to her new project as soon as it's released.