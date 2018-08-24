Tori Kelly Drops Soulful "Never Alone," Announces New Album, 'Hiding Place'

After laying low for a little, singer-songwriter Tori Kelly is back with a brand new, feel-good sound with an important message.

Her new track, "Never Alone," discusses the time she took to seemingly re-evaluate her life and career. It talks about her troubles, what she's gone through, and it looks like she's come out on the other side a new person.

She's also dropping an album, her first since her debut LP, Unbreakable Smile, titled Hiding Place. It's out everywhere on September 14.

oh, & there’s an album :) pre-order tonight @ midnight + get the first track ‘never alone’ pic.twitter.com/Bs5E4R8tWR — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 23, 2018

Kelly's known for her pop tracks "Nobody Love," "Should've Been Us," and "Hollow." This new sound has a much more soulful vibe and, with the addition of Kirk Franklin on the track, makes you want to jump out of your seat and dance.

Get soulful on Tori Kelly's latest track, "Never Alone:"