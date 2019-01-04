Backstreet Boys Drop New Track, "No Place"

The group's new 'DNA' album drops January 25th!

January 4, 2019
Lauren Hoffman

The Backstreet Boys have released their first new track of 2019 titled "No Place." It is the third song to be unveiled from the iconic group's upcoming ninth studio album, DNA

Related: Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ on ‘The Ellen Show’

To go along with their feel-good lyrics, the Backstreet Boys have also shared a visual which stars their wives and children. BSB's "No Place" follows their previously released tracks including "Chances" and the GRAMMY-nominated hit, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

"2018 taught us so much but the most important lesson was... you'll always be the home I want to come home to," Backstreet Boys shared to Twitter.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson will soon finish up their 'Larger Than Life' residency in Las Vegas before heading out on the road for their 'DNA World Tour' in May. The Backstreet Boys' DNA album drops January 25. 

Tags: 
Backstreet Boys
dna
pop

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Talk Playoffs Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #17 - Spoon LOOOOOVES his mother-in-law, Kyle gets in trouble with Texas, we compare the offseason of sports with December in radio, Spoon brags about knowing Ryan Seacrest, millennials are ruining life, and more NFL talk. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes