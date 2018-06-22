Cheat Codes & Little Mix Team up for New Track, "Only You"

Cheat Codes and Little Mix teamed up for a new collaboration titled "Only You." The EDM single released today (June 22) will be your new favorite summer anthem.

The DJ trio's latest track follows their EP, Level 1, which was released earlier this month. "Only You" features the vocals of the British girl group's Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards.

"'Only You' is about that special someone that no matter where you are in the universe your stars sill align," Cheat Codes told Rolling Stone.

Cheat Codes also recently collaborated with Demi Lovato for "No Promises" and dropped a remix of U2's "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way."

"One brick at a time we watched it fall / I'm broken here tonight and darling / no one else can fix me / only you, only you."

Listen to Cheat Codes' "Only You" featuring Little Mix below.