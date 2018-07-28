Demi Lovato Fans Share Personal #HowDemiHasHelpedMe Stories

Lovatics worldwide are reaching out to the pop superstar!

July 28, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Demi Lovato's fans have rallied together to share their personal stories of #HowDemiSavedMe. On Tuesday (July 24), TMZ reported that the superstar was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

A representative for Lovato has since released the statement below:

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The 25-year-old celebrated six years of sobriety back in March. Lovato revealed her truth and sadly announced she had relapsed in June with the release of her latest track, "Sober."

Read the stories  of #HowDemiSavedMe from Lovatics via Twitter below.

 

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. 

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

 

Demi Lovato
Lovatics
sober