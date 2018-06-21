Demi Lovato Reveals Her Truth With New Single, "Sober"

Demi Lovato has shared a heartbreaking announcement with the release of her new single, "Sober." The global superstar shared the song on her social media accounts earlier today with the caption, "My truth..."

After six years of sobriety, Lovato revealed she relapsed within her new lyrics. The 25-year-old's new ballad speaks not only her truth, but is an apology to the Lovatics, friends, and her family as well.

Lovato recently opened up about her drug and alcohol addiction in the Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated YouTube documentary. At the age of 18, the pop star entered treatment for emotional and physical issues.

"Sober" marks the first track the singer-songwriter has released solo since her Tell Me You Love Me record in 2017. "Some of you may not like or understand my truth but it's me.. take it or leave it..," Lovato shared to Twitter.

"To the ones who never left me / we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / I'm not sober anymore."

Listen to Demi Lovato's "Sober" below.