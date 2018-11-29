Ellie Goulding Shares Cover of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name"

Ellie Goulding has shared a new cover of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name." The pop star recorded her version of the hit during a visit to the BBC Live Lounge in London earlier this month.

Related: Ellie Goulding X Diplo Release "Close to Me" Feat. Swae Lee

The Weeknd's latest release is featured on his EP, My Dear Melancholy, which dropped in March of 2018. Goulding gives a powerful performance of his most recent single while showcasing her signature sound.

The 31-year-old stopped by the British radio station in support of her new release, "Close To Me." It is the first song to come from Goulding's highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

In addition, Goulding opened up on her new single in our exclusive interview below revealing she "started it as kind of an experiment." She also confirmed that the album will be released next year ahead of her wedding to Caspar Jopling.