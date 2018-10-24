Ellie Goulding X Diplo Release "Close to Me" Feat. Swae Lee

Ellie Goulding has teamed up with DJ and record producer Diplo to deliver her brand new single. The British pop star's "Close To Me" features Swae Lee and is the first of new music to come from the EG4 era.

Goulding began teasing the track last week while blacking out her social media accounts. The new collaboration follows her 2015 album, Delirium, which features smash hits "On My Mind," "Love Me Like You Do," and more.

"Well this is a track that I had, that I wrote in LA about six months ago and then Wes Diplo heard it," Goulding told BBC Radio. "It's one of these moments that just kind of happens and it just all fit together."

The 31-year-old premiered her new single earlier today live from London while also giving the interview below. Goulding is rumored to release her highly-anticipated fourth studio album in the spring of 2019.