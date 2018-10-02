John Legend to Bring Fans 'A Legendary Christmas' Album

The singer will take his holiday tunes on tour in support!

October 2, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

John Legend will give fans 'A Legendary Christmas' album this holiday season. The singer's first Christmas album will drop on October 26 and include 14 tracks. 

Related: John Legend to Join 'The Voice' for Season 16

Legend's new collection will feature Stevie Wonder playing harmonica on "What Christmas Means to Me" as well as Esperanza Spalding on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

In addition, the 39-year-old will hit the road for A Legendary Christmas Tour in support. The 25-date run kicks off November 15 which Legend announced via social media earlier this week. 

John Legend recently became the first black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award (EGOT). He is also slated to become the newest coach of NBC's The Voice in 2019.

Tags: 
John Legend
Legendary Christmas

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes