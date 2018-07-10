Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. The global superstar popped the question while on vacation in the Bahamas with the 21-year-old model.

"We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Bieber and Baldwin first sparked relationship rumors in January of 2016 and had split up by August. The couple then became official once again in June 2018, which led to the "Love Yourself" singer's proposal on July 7.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," Baldwin shared to Twitter.

Congratulations, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!