Katy Perry Named 2018 Highest Paid Woman in Music

Katy Perry has been named the highest paid woman in music for 2018 by Forbes. The global superstar has reportedly earned $83 million pretax this year.

Related: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Walk The Red Carpet

According to Forbes, Perry's 'Witness: The Tour' had her "grossing over $1 million per night" while out on the road from June 2017 to June 2018. Aside from touring for her loyal 'Katy Cats,' the 34-year-old also served as judge on American Idol garnering her over $20 million during the ABC reboot.

Perry is among the magazine's list for The World's Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018 which also includes Taylor Swift ($80 million), Beyonce ($60 million), Pink ($52 million), Lady Gaga ($50 million), and more. These are the numbers calculated "before deducting fees for agents, managers, lawyers and estate executors," Forbes reports.

Click here to check out the full list of The World's Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018.