Kylie Jenner to Be the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Not only is Kylie Jenner the youngest family member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is now set to be the youngest self-made billionaire. The reality star and entrepreneur has her lip kits to thank for the lofty number. The product has now garnered her a $900 million fortune is less than three years.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder credits her mom, Kris Jenner, for being a huge part of her company's success. At the end of the day, the 20-year-old admits to Forbes, "I'm the face to my brand and I take responsibility for everything that happens."

Just like her big sister Kim Kardashian, Jenner nearly broke the internet with her famous lips. According to Forbes, aside from her popular makeup brand, she has earned millions from "TV programs and endorsing products like Puma shoes and PacSun clothing."

Jenner owns her company solely on her own which stems from her 10 years on camera filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The new Forbes cover marks the magazine's fourth annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

