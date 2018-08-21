Members of 'The Hills' Cast Are Ready for New Beginnings

The popular MTV show is returning after #VMAs appearance!

August 21, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Hills were alive at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night (August 20). The original cast of the hit reality show including Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, and Stephanie Pratt all reunited on the red carpet to share some news.

The television network has announced the return of the show which is set to premiere in 2019. Not only will The Hills: New Beginnings highlight the MTV star's professional careers, fans will now get a glimpse into their life at home with their friends and children.

Throughout the first teaser below, we hear Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten," as well as Stephanie saying, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird." The series made its debut back in 2006 as a spin-off of Laguna Beach and wrapped in 2010.

Now, you may have noticed a few major problems with the cast photo and video. How can MTV bring back The Hills without Brody Jenner and his leading ladies, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari?

Watch below!

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

Yehaw!

A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on

Here we gooooo... -- by @stello --

A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) on

@mtv @mtvthehills #thehills VMA’s Go time!

A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on

 

Tags: 
The Hills
MTV
MTV VMAs
Natasha Bedingfield

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #4 - Best city's uniforms era and the Devil Wears Prada plot hole. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports #3 - Trying to avoid West Virginia, Carmelo to the Rockets, and RIP Jim Neidhart - Episode 4 is going to be lit Sports Not Sports
Voice Of The Texans Marc Vandermeer Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting Chad And Katie Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #2 - Montreal, Johnny Football, Bachelor Parties Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 8/7/18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes