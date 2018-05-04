WATCH: Can You Take on the Adele Lyrics Challenge?

Happy Birthday, Adele!

In honor of the "Hello" singer turning the big 3-0 on May 5, we want you to accept this challenge. Billboard hit the streets of New York City by testing the knowledge of music fans throughout Times Square.

How well do you know the global superstar's lyrics?

Adele's "Hello" was a chart-topping success when it was released on her third studio album, 25, in 2015. It became a No. 1 hit which also garnered her with a GRAMMY win for Song of the Year.

Adele fans have some work to do before their next concert, considering most of them were completely stumped. Watch the hilarious video above to see these folks try and complete the lyrics to "Hello," "Rolling in the Deep," and "Someone Like You."