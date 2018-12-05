Watch Halsey Perform "Without Me" on 'The Ellen Show"

Halsey made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (December 5) to perform her latest hit, "Without Me." Ellen DeGeneres introduced the pop star as one of the most influential females in music to hear audience.

She went on to showcase her gorgeous vocals while wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit. Since its release, Halsey's powerful and emotional track has spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 24-year-old's "Without Me" is the first single to come from her highly-anticipated third studio album. It follows Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album which dropped in June of 2017.

Earlier in the week, she hit the stage to perform the bold song during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Halsey spent recent months out on the road for her 2018 Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.