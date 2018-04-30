WATCH: Maren Morris and Zedd Give First Live Performance Of "The Middle" Together

Maren Morris surprised a Las Vegas crowd Aril 28 during Zedd's residency at Omnia nightclub. The country star and DJ performed their No. 1 hit, "The Middle," for their very first time together live.

The crossover track has become one of the biggest party anthem's in the past year. Zedd announced to the crowd around 2:30 A.M. that he had "a very special guest tonight" joining him.

"It's like relentlessly infectious. It's been an amazing few months being a part of this song," Morris shared. The collaboration was released by Zedd back in January and features both Morris and music duo, Grey.

According to Billboard, Morris "is the sixth artist to have topped both Country Airplay and Pop Songs" with "The Middle." The track was given its visual premiere at the 2018 GRAMMYs with a presentation of the Target commercial and music video.