Levi's Designed by Justin Timberlake are Available Now!

The pop star used the city of Memphis as inspiration

April 4, 2019

“Memphis and music have always been a big part of me and it became a huge part of this collection, just going back to the places and things I loved here as a kid.” - Justin Timberlake 

Check out the new Justin Timberlake denim from Levi's inspired by Memphis! Check out the #Memphis scenes like STAX, The Arcade, Gus's Fried Chicken, Earnestine & Hazel's and more!  JT with his new Levi's collection "Fresh Leaves" available now! 

