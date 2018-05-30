Watch Alice Merton "Lash Out" in New Video

Alice Merton has shared the official video for her latest single, “Lash Out,” the follow-up to mega-hit “No Roots.” In the clip, Merton makes a crowded street her own personal anger room. (You know—those places where you can pay to destroy an entire room with a baseball bat.)

Watch Merton “Lash Out” in the just-shared video!

As Alice says, “Sometimes all you wanna do is smash some cars.”

Merton is currently touring her way through North America. Check out her upcoming dates here.