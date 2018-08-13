All The Big Winners From The 2018 Teen Choice Awards
Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, and Louis Tomlinson all took home surfboards
The pink carpet was poppin’ for The 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night.
In between all the Riverdale recognition and the Avengers flexing their award-winning powers, there was plenty of music stars taking home trophies, or rather surfboards.
Louis Tomlinson took home the award for Choice Male Artist, while Camila Cabello won Choice Female Artist. 5 Seconds Of Summer landed Choice Music Group, as Cardi B picked up the award for Choice R&B/Hip Hop Artist.
The show was also packed with performances, including Khalid, Meghan Trainor, and Bebe Rexha.
Bebe also took home the award for Choice Country Song along with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant To Be”.
You can check out our full list of music winners below.
Choice Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson
Choice Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Choice Song: Female Artist
Camila Cabello – “Havana”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Choice Collaboration
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars”
Choice Summer Song
“Back To You” – Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour
Choice Pop Song
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
Choice Country Song
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Choice Latin Song
“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid
Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang
Choice Music Web Star
Erika Costell