Ariana Grande Sets A Date For Carpool Karaoke
Days before ‘Sweetener’, Grande will go for a ride with James Corden
Who hurt Ariana?
Earlier this week we saw pictures of Ariana Grande with her hand bandaged after a Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden.
but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018
While we don’t know yet what happened to the “God Is A Woman” singer, we now know we’ll get our answer on August 15th according to this tweet.
yeee ! imma be on @latelateshow on Wednesday August 15 jus thought u should know #carpoolkaraoke pic.twitter.com/YpYu3J8Zfm— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 9, 2018
Grande will be in the car with Corden and The Late Late Show just days before the release of her new album Sweetener on August 17th.
you’ll see ........... it’s so ...... stupid https://t.co/Dm10NuLJeP— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018