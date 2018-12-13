Avril Lavigne Can't Quit It In New "Tell Me It's Over" Video

The comeback continues for the "Complicated" star

December 13, 2018
Michael Cerio
Avril Lavigne

2018 has been full of surprises, life's like this. That's the way it is.

One of the most pleasant, has been the return of Avril Lavigne. The singer came back strong and spiritual on "Head Above Water" earlier this year, and this week she has debuted her second single and video, the bluesy breakup anthem "Tell Me It's Over."

Here we find Avril struggling to find a clean break, with feelings that keep calling her back to a past relationship. She's caught in the "backslide." 

To make matters worse, it's the holidays, and in the video Lavigne is flooded with memories of Christmas morning and slow dancing in front of the tree. That's enough to drive anyone back into the arms of another, even though you know it's wrong. It's a powerhouse performance from Avril and another exciting moment for her new era.

Both songs will be included in the singer's upcoming album, Head Above Water, her first since 2013. It will be released on February 15th, 2019.

 

