Avril Lavigne Keeps Her "Head Above Water" In Strong New Song

Strong and spiritual, it's the return of Avril Lavigne.

After weeks of teasing, we finally get to hear new music for the "Complicated" singer. The song is called "Head Above Water".

On the piano ballad, Lavigne asks for help from a higher power, hoping to make it through the struggles. "God keep my head above water" she sings. "Don't let me drown, it gets harder."

In dynamic fashion, the singer sounds equal parts powerful and vulnerable, summoning the strength to overcome her challenges. For Lavigne that challenge has been her battle with Lyme disease.

In a statement Avril opens up about the writing of "Head Above Water", saying "“I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the song writing of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.”

Along with the release of the single, the Avril Lavigne Foundation has launched an initiative to raise money to benefit those dealing with Lyme disease. You can join her fight here.

From what we understand, Avril is also putting the finishing touches on a new album. Last month she also released some behind-the-scenes photos from an upcoming music video.

Welcome back Avril, we're so happy you're here.