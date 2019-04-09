Billie Eilish Is the First Artist Born in the 2000s to Have a Number One Album

Billie Eilish has the number one album in the country, and a few impressive milestones to go with it.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at number one, totaling 313,000 equivalent album units in her first week according to Billboard. It is the second largest week for any album in 2019, behind only Ariana Grande and thank u, next. The album is a massive success and an introduction to a unique new star, still months away from her 18th birthday.

Eilish was born on Decemebr 18, 2001. That makes her the first artist born in the 2000s to achieve the top spot on the Billboard 200 Chart. As others have done it younger, few teen artists have achieved debuts like this with such unflinching honesty and style. Elish is the youngest to grab the number one slot since Shawn Mendes did at 16 in 2015, and the youngest woman to do it since 2009 when a 16-year-old Demi Lovato topped the chart.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? somehow managed to deliver on impressively high expectations, riding on a wave of hype that started last year and exceeding it. Next up, Eilish will be featured at Coachella, before heading to Australia for a string of dates. Her mostly sold out US tour starts in May. You can find the full list of dates here.