Britney Spears Cancels 'Domination' Vegas Residency to Focus on Family

In an Instagram post on Friday, Britney Spears has announced that she will be cancelling her upcoming Britney: Domination shows in Las Vegas to focus on her family.

After health issues forced her father into the hospital last year, it appears he still has "a long road ahead of him."

"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time" she writes. "I hope you all can understand."

Domination was the follow-up to Britney's Piece Of Me residency, launching in 2013 to rave reviews and running for over 200 performances. The new show was announced in October, and set to kick off next month.

