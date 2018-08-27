Cardi B Makes Her Live Comeback With Migos

This weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York, Cardi B gave her first performance since giving birth, alongside her husband Offset and Migos. The singer was brought to the stage for her verse on “MotorSport”.

Cardi B gave birth to the couple’s daughter Kulture in July, and was forced to cancel her upcoming appearance on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour. The “I Like It” star opened the MTV VMAs last week with a brief monologue, but Saturday was her first performance since Kulture.

Cardi did address those upset about her performance, as part of a wide-ranging live Instagram video. Some were bothered that she cancelled her spot on the upcoming tour, but was able to make it to the stage in New York. "I went to see my man perform out here in my city, New York. They asked me if I can get on stage and it's like, why the **** not?” she explained in the post. “First of all, you know what I'm saying, going on tour in different cities every day - that means I wouldn't be able to see my child. My child is in New York right now. And second of all, I only got on the stage for two minutes and I literally just rapped. When I go on tour and ****, I gotta put on a whole show. That means I gotta bend over, do somersaults and ****, do choreography, and that's something my body is not ready to take right now."

Cardi also answered critics of the nude, maybe NSFW photos that Offset posted of her this weekend. “If I wanna be half-ass naked, why not? A bitch used to be a whole **** stripper. If I wanna feel sexy, if I want ya all to see my **** body, why the **** not?"

Here’s a slightly more SFW-ish version.

im on my way to you A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

The “Bodak Yellow” star also dug in on topics like liposuction and taxes. You can watch the whole video below.