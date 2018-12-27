Drake Compares His Son to Picasso on Instagram

What a long, strange year it has been. Drake had one last surprise up his sleeve for 2018, showing off his son Adonis' painting skills on Instagram, jokingly comparing him to Picasso.

In a few short months, the Scorpion singer and his son have had a wild ride. First revealed on a diss track from Pusha T, Drake eventually offered a full embrace of his child on his Album Of The Year nominated LP, and now is causally showing off his finger-painting skills.

Drake is nominated for 7 awards at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

