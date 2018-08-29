Is Ed Sheeran Married? Probably

The “Shape Of You” singer is no longer denying it

August 29, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ed Sheeran

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

We have been waiting to hear wedding plans for Ed Sheeran and his fiancée Cherry Seaborn. The couple got engaged in December, and went Insta-official in January.

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

According to E!, the “Thinking Out Loud” songwriter has been wearing an engagement ring since February, saying at the time, “I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.” 

Sheeran has also admitted that if and when they do get married, it will likely happen in private. “"I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so, I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people” he told Entertainment Tonight.

All of this makes it tough to tell, is Teddy tied down?

The latest clue about Ed’s marital status comes from an interview with Access, in which he is asked about the wedding planning. Sheeran points to the ring on his finger and says, “I never do anything too public” when offered congratulations.

So, is Ed Sheeran married already? Probably. If not, we likely won’t hear about it anyway until Taylor Swift posts a picture.

In the meantime, this week marks the release of his documentary Songwriter, available via Apple Music.

My cousin @murraycummings‘ film #Songwriter is out today on @applemusic, go check it out x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Related: Ed Sheeran and Don McLean Share "Vincent" Performance Video

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Wedding

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #5 - Why do you support your college football team, Geoff reveals how his former employer screwed him, and Kyle loves bad people. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 8-28 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Baby Shark The Song You Can't Un-hear! Mix 96.5 On Demand
Next Door Fights 8/27/18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #4 - Best city's uniforms era and the Devil Wears Prada plot hole. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports #3 - Trying to avoid West Virginia, Carmelo to the Rockets, and RIP Jim Neidhart - Episode 4 is going to be lit Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes