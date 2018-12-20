Ella Mai Invites You Over to Talk Emotions + Shares Intimate Live Performances

Ella Mai had a better 2018 than most of us, and she has no interest in letting up as the calendar prepares to turn. The 24-year-old is nominated for two GRAMMY awards, as "Boo'd Up" and her self-titled debut continue to top several "best of" lists as the year ends.

Now the singer has teamed with VEVO for a set of intimate performances and an exploration of emotions. In a string of videos released Thursday, Mai performs album closer "Easy" in a living room of friends, and album standout "Sauce" with the band around an empty apartment. It's all part of their LIFT initiative, an effort to spotlight rising stars and connect them with new fans around the globe.

"I'm quite emotional" Mai shares in one of the new videos. "I think I've always been that way. I'm very expressive, very honest, and a lot of the time very quick to react. But just in general, I'm a 24-year-old, young black woman who's been through things like anybody else."

The video focuses on emotions and how they relate to love and lust, the manner in which we present ourselves and the expectations of emotions. "I think people consider being emotional as a negative thing, or a feminine thing almost" she adds. "I disagree, and I feel like so many women I know question if it's okay to feel what they feel. I'm always telling my best friends not to second-guess themselves or to worry about being too much, or if their feelings are too intense."

"The lesson I've learned over and over again is that your gut instinct and your intuition, is usually right."

You can check out more of Ella Mai above, and watch the performances below.