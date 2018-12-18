Everything Ariana: Miley Cyrus and Alessia Cara Offer Grande Covers for the BBC

If you needed further proof that Ariana Grande is the biggest pop star on the planet right now, please see "Exhibit BBC."

As artists visit BBC Radio 1, they often perform one of their own songs and offer up a cover of another. Lately everything has been coming up Grande for the second selection, with both The 1975 taking on "thank u, next" and Mumford & Sons doing their best with "breathin" recently. Now this week, both Miley Cyrus and Alessia Cara have found inspiration from the "God is a woman" singer.

First up is Alessia Cara, who visited with the BBC for one of their "Piano Sessions", soulfully strutting on the bouncy "Trust My Lonely" and showing off skyscraper singing on her version of "breathin."

As Cara blends beautifully with a trio of voices, Miley Cyrus sings against a section of strings for her Ariana Grande cover of "no tears left to cry." Cyrus adds her trademark snap and sass to the song that feels ancient now given the flurry of activity that Grande has had in the past few months. Mark Ronson adds a plucky acoustic to the cover, as well as the duo's latest "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" during their "Live Lounge" visit.

Miley and Mark also stopped by Saturday Night Live over the weekend for a performance of their new single and their other cover of “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”