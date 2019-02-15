Jake Miller, Grey, and Sofi Tukker Share Their Hidden Talents

We learned a lot backstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. From Cardi B impressions to life-changing songs, there was a lot of new information to process during our trip for music's biggest night.

In the exclusive video above, we got the scoop on some hidden talents from some of our favorite artists. We're still amazed at what Sophie from Sofi Tukker can do with her tongue, or whatever that thing is that Grey is doing. Along with Jake Miller, Major., and MKTO there was plenty of secret powers in possession.

Watch above to see all our favorite hidden talents, and be sure to check out all of our coverage of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards here. It's brought to you by Air National Guard. GOANG.com.