Get In Bed With Walk The Moon, Hozier, And Lisa Loeb To Help Fight Childhood Cancer

And now for the most intimate of performances.

Bedstock is back for another year, and another chance to see some of our favorite singers showing off from the sheets for a great cause.

Since 2014, Bedstock has featured artists playing from their bed as a show of solidarity with kids spending the holidays from their hospital beds. People like Walk The Moon, Lisa Loeb, Hozier, Phillip Phillips, and Portugal. The Man have all lent their talents to a tremendous cause, raising awareness and donations for the Children's Cancer Association. Plus, as if bedspread crooning wasn't enough, a donation of any amount at Bedstock.com will qualify you to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You could score VIP treatment at the Austin City Limits Festival, passes to SXSW, or a guitar autographed by over forty amazing artists.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the event starts on November 27th and runs through December 4th. You can check out the full lineup below, and enjoy some of the performances. Click here to make your donation.