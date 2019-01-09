Halsey and Juice WRLD Update "Without Me" to Celebrate Hitting Number One

The "Lucid Dreams" rapper brings a new look to the number one song in the country

January 9, 2019
Michael Cerio

This week Halsey hit number one on the Billboard Chart, marking her first song as the lead to land in the top spot.

"I'm speechless" she tweeted as "Without Me" became the biggest song in the country. "This song came out of a very lonely place and the past few weeks have showed me just how loved and supported I could be. Thank you guys for everything. I don’t even know what to say."

Related: Celebrate Halsey Hitting Number One With Her Five Biggest Videos

Now the singer is celebrating with an updated edition of the single, featuring "Lucid Dreams" rapper Juice WRLD. "Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it" she wrote on Tuesday. "When the events that inspired 'Without Me' went down, this artist helped me through it all. Now that the song is #1 this only seemed fitting to release."

The somber skills of Juice WRLD fit snugly inside the emotional "Without Me", echoing the embattled relationship Halsey sings about throughout the song. The updated version of the song is now available everywhere.

Tags: 
pop
halsey
Juice WRLD
Without Me

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #19 - Geoff Sheen had a bad week, Kyle has a potty mouth, the Spurs are rumored to be interested in Porziņģis and more. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-8-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
When do you take down Christmas lights? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Talk Playoffs Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes