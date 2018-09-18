See The Harry Styles With Farm Animal Pictures You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life
The “Sweet Creature” singer poses with a pig and a lamb for Gucci
Harry Styles is featured in the new Gucci menswear campaign, and he’s got a few adorable co-stars.
The singer was photographed in the gardens of Villa Lante, located in central Italy. Posing alongside the fountains on the property, Styles holds a miniature pig and small lamb.
.@Harry_Styles returns in a new #GucciTailoring campaign shot by #GlenLuchford in the gardens of Villa Lante outside of Rome. #GucciCruise19 #AlessandroMichele pic.twitter.com/9cgd2jigFy— gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018
You can see more of the photos from Glen Luchford below, and please keep your “G.O.A.T. with a lamb” jokes quiet so we can all enjoy in our own way.
.@harry_styles channels farmyard chic for @gucci's new menswear campaign, shot by Glen Luchford #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/86qfjZX8MR— Times Fashion (@TimesFashion) September 18, 2018
Set in the Renaissance gardens of the 16th-century Villa Lante, @Harry_Styles appears in the new #GucciTailoring campaign wearing the latest sartorial designs by #AlessandroMichele. #GucciCruise19— gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018
Photographer: #GlenLuchford
Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/AbDmHVbvP7
.@Harry_Styles last seen in a fish and chip shop in north London, travels to Villa Lante outside of Rome for the Men’s #GucciTailoring campaign designed by creative director #Alessandro Michele. #GucciCruise19— gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018
Photographer: #Glenluchford
Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/h4FEUVarv6
In the stylized gardens of Villa Lante, built in late Renaissance, @Harry_Styles wears the latest tailoring designs by #AlessandroMichele. #GucciCruise19— gucci (@gucci) September 18, 2018
Photographer: #GlenLuchford
Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/W86fTrya4M
This is Harry’s second Gucci campaign this year, but his first in Italy with a lamb. The first was in North London with a chicken.
Wearing a New Marseille jacket with embroidered collar detail designed by #AlessandroMichele, @Harry_Styles styles walks in a ‘chippy’—the traditional British fish and chip shop—carrying a pet chicken.— gucci (@gucci) June 2, 2018
Photographer: #GlenLuchford
Art Director: #ChristopherSimmonds pic.twitter.com/6GFf9q83pm
It’s like a game of sexy livestock Clue, with Styles as the star. We’re here for it.
