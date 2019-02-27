Here Are All the Artists Nominated for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019

Get ready to spill some slime as Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 is coming on March 23rd.

The nominations have been announced, and we are #blessed to have DJ Khaled as the host for this year's show. Beginning today, fans can cast votes for their favorites at KCA2019.com.

Cardi B racked up four nominations this year, including Favorite Female Artist. Also up for the award is Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and last year's Breakout Artist winner Camila Cabello. In addition to hosting duties, DJ Khaled is also up for three orange blimps, including Favorite Male Artist. He'll take on Bruno Mars, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan, and Shawn Mendes in that category.

It's a tough choice for Favorite Music Group too, with The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Migos, and twenty one pilots all in the running.

“Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up!" hypes DJ Khaled in a release. "I’ll see you soon!”

There's also five new categories to consider this year, including Favorite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. Plus a special How Do You Want to Help? award focused on helping the world.

In addition to music, the Kids' Choice Awards gives out orange blimps for the best in TV and Movies too. In fact, Avengers: Infinity War leads everyone with ten nominations this year, and Black Panther has five.

It all goes down on March 23rd, live from Los Angeles. Check out all the nominations below.

TELEVISION

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

FILM

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

"Delicate" (Taylor Swift)

"In My Blood" (Shawn Mendes)

"In My Feelings" (Drake)

"Natural" (Imagine Dragons)

"thank u, next" (Ariana Grande)

"Youngblood" (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

"Girls Like You" (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

"Happier" (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

"I Like It" (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

"Meant to Be" (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

"No Brainer" (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

"SICKO MODE" (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

LEGO The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Mario Party

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help?

Help People in Need (homes, food and more)

Help Schools (supplies, STEM and more)

Help the Environment (clean water, recycling and more)

Help Animals (rescue, wildlife and more)

Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect and more)