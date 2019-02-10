How Dan + Shay Are Getting "in the Zone" for Their GRAMMY Awards Performance

Just moments away from the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Dan + Shay aren't taking any chances.

The duo are nominated for the first time, with "Tequila" up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They will also be performing on the show, and tell us in the exclusive interview above that they have been working to duplicate the atmosphere of music's biggest night.

"This is the strangest thing ever, but I'm like, trying to get in the zone" explains Dan Smyers. "Like how professional field goal kickers will play music really loud to simulate a high-pressure situation."

The pair are taking every precaution to make it a moment to remember, from sound to suit jackets, trying to get comfortable in the experience. Watch to learn all the details that go into making sure everything goes right for their GRAMMY performance. "I'm taking it very seriously."

See Dan + Shay and many more as the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

RADIO.COM’s GRAMMY Coverage is brought to you by Air National Guard. GOANG.com.