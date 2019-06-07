Imagine Dragons and Chris Martin Shine on Posthumous 'TIM' Album From Avicii

Tim has arrived, the posthumous album from Tim Bergling, better know as Avicii.

"I will never let go of music – I will continue to speak to my fans through it"#TimBergling 1989 – Forever pic.twitter.com/8SQADzzwT4 — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) June 6, 2019

As previously reported, the collection includes 12 songs produced in part by the musician before his passing in April of 2018. He was 28-years-old. Collaborators Vargas & Lagola take the reins on some of the additional production and coordination, with Aloe Blacc, Chris Martin of Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons also making an appearance. Martin shows up on the bright and loving, "Heaven", while Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds lends his voice to the thumping, orchestral song, "Heart Upon My Sleeve."

"I know that he was very excited for the songs" Vargas & Lagola explained in a behind-the-scenes video for the project last month. "That's why I think they need to be released, and reach the fans."

The net proceeds from the album will benefit the recently launched Tim Bergling Foundation, which will support many causes including climate change and nature conservation, but will start with a strong focus on mental health and suicide prevention. “Tim wanted to make a difference" his family in a statement with the announcement of the foundation. "Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit.”

Avicii retired from touring in 2016 after chart-topping success, dealing with health issues and mental health concerns. He died on April 20th of 2018 of an apparent suicide.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.