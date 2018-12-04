It Sounds Like A Panic! At The Disco And Juice WRLD Collaboration Could Be Coming Soon

We didn't even know we needed it, but now we can't stop thinking about the possible collaboration between Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco and Juice WRLD.

The speculation started Monday, when "Eastside" artist and producer Benny Blanco posted a text exchange and a snippet from the "Lucid Dreams" singer, asking when they would be releasing the song featuring Urie.

Not only is Juice WRLD "shock face emoji'd" about the possibility, he threw it back with a classic Panic! lyric, dropping a line from "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

The "High Hopes" singer and the emerging MC could be a dream team, but we don't have a lot to go on at this point. Blanco has been a great uniter of talent in the past though, bringing together Khalid and Halsey for his own "Eastside" song and getting Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood and Swae Lee together on "Better To Lie."

Later in the day, Blanco shared a snippet of the potential song.

Juice WRLD is currently closing out a US Tour before heading to Australia for a string of dates, and Brendon and Panic! will be kicking off the next leg of their US tour in January.