John Legend's "Baby Shark" Duet With His Daughter Is the Best Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo

Luna stealing the show

March 27, 2019
Michael Cerio
John Legend

Rich Fury / Staff

This Instagram post from John Legend has it all. A cute kid, fresh fashion, and a song that has burrowed into our brains with an unrelinquishing thirst to destroy us from the inside out. But mostly, it's just adorable.

Luna takes a cue from Daddy Shark's shirt, and launches into one of the best duets on the internet all day.

Related: Watch Cardi B Strut in "Baby Shark" Fashion Show

The 2-year-old is already sharing the stage with the EGOT winner, and stealing hearts during a trip out to lunch. Legend surely knows a good thing when he hears it, already to the "Battle Round" for his first season of The Voice, but this time it's no question. Luna and Legend likely turned all the chairs in the place. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

Making too much noise at lunch

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Tags: 
pop
R&B
John Legend
Baby Shark

Recent Podcast Audio
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes