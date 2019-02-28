The Jonas Brothers Are Back, and Will Take Over 'The Late Late Show' All Next Week

This Jonas Brothers reunion is already better than we could have imagined.

After weeks of speculation, the trio returned Thursday morning with news of their first song in 6 years. "Sucker" will debut at 12am ET / 9pm PT, and already the anticipation is off the charts. The song will be their first since a single in 2013.

To kick off the new era of Jonas, the bothers will be taking over The Late Late Show all next week. That means more than just your standard Carpool Karaoke and helping to get James Corden to work. They are set to share the full story behind their reunion, perform the new single, and take part in sketches and segments like “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” They will be a part of the show every night from March 4th to March 7th.

In the clip above, Corden picks up each of the brothers before singing "Burnin' Up" and a bit of their new song. "It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody" says Nick Jonas in the car. "We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back."

"We gotta dust off the cobwebs, here we go" adds Kevin Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers sold over 17 million albums before tension in the band forced a split in 2013. Since then each of them has been successful in business and music, building big solo careers and companies.

"Sucker" is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear the song here first, and all throughout the day.