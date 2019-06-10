Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to a Fight, Rethinks After Realizing He’s 'Pushin 60'

Oh, what could have been, and maybe still can be.

Justin Bieber briefly challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight on Sunday night, before waking up and realizing the Mission: Impossible star is "pushin 60." Yes, these are things that really happened.

It all started when the "Love Yourself" singer issued a challenge to Cruise on Twitter. "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon" he wrote. "Tom if you don't take this fight you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? Dana White?"

MMA star Conor McGregor was quick to assist, offering to host the match between the 25-year-old singer and the 56-year-old action star. "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

It appears that Bieber thought better of the MMA brawl on Monday morning, tweeting and quickly deleting a message withdrawing his challenge. "Damn sorry Tom didn’t realize you were pushin 60.. to let everyone down but with all due respect I cant fight senior citizens.if you were 5 years younger I woulda had to box ur ears in." But with the message deleted with 15 minutes, where does this fight of the century stand?

As if a Bieber vs. Cruise battle wasn't strange enough, McGregor has also challenged Mark Wahlberg to a match for the same event. "Back when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, I’d have still slapped the ears off him and took my UFC shares back" he tweeted.

What is happening? Is it happening? Somebody help us please.

Tom Cruise is said to be currently working on Top Gun: Maverick, the much anticipated Top Gun sequel, due out in 2020. Bieber meanwhile recently released the chart-topping collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care." He tweeted last month that he is currently working on new music.