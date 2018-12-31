Justin Bieber Has His Own Line of Hotel Slippers, Good Luck Getting a Pair

The first item from his 'Drew House' collection

December 31, 2018
Michael Cerio
Justin Bieber

Nicholas Hunt / Staff

Is it too late now to buy slippers?

It is. 

Justin Bieber's "Cheap Hotel Slippers" from his Drew House line sold out in minutes after their release, and have become coveted footwear across the internet. The 4.99 white fleece slippers are the first from Biebs apparel line, which is described as "a place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye" according to their site.

View this post on Instagram

@drewhouse

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

No other items are currently available on the site at this time, but Hailey Bieber was lucky enough to score a pair before they sold out. Drew is Bieber's middle name, and the singer has been spotted sporting other outfits with the company logo throughout the year. Who knows what the future might bring. Robes, hair dryers, the sky is the limit.

Related: This Video Just Dethroned Justin Bieber’s “Baby” as the Most Disliked on YouTube

Tags: 
pop
Justin Bieber
Drew

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #17 - Spoon LOOOOOVES his mother-in-law, Kyle gets in trouble with Texas, we compare the offseason of sports with December in radio, Spoon brags about knowing Ryan Seacrest, millennials are ruining life, and more NFL talk. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sport BONUS EPISODE - Geoff Sheen, Jason Cage, and Spoon talk about the "Behind the Scenes" of Mixmas 2018 Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Discuss Kid's Day Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #16 - The NFL is the dumbest successful business in America NHL to Houston is happening (and we're ALL IN) The ONLY important question for the Texas Bowl revealed Sports Not Sports
Home For The Holidays Larry and Nathaniel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Morning Mix Family Meeting Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes