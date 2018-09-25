Maren Morris Crashes Niall Horan's Set During Final Tour Stop

The "Seeing Blind" singers say goodbye with a laugh

September 25, 2018
Michael Cerio
Maren Morris And Niall Horan

© Sipa USA

The Flicker tour has come to a close for Niall Horan and Maren Morris, but not without one last gram-worthy moment between the two.

At a stop in Tampa, Morris turned Horan's performance of "Slow Hands" into "Big Hands", taking the stage with some oversized Mickey Mouse gloves for some choreographed accompaniment.

"We love you because you’re a true artist" Morris wrote. "You let your light and humor take everyone on a journey each show."

Now with the tour over, Morris is set to head out on vacation with her husband Ryan Hurd. Maren married the singer-songwriter in Nashville in March.

 

 

 

 

 

Related: 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Recipients Announced

Tags: 
maren morris
Niall Horan
Flicker

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #8 - What team do you HATE for no reason whatsoever? We fix the Texans' problem and give them a way to be 15-1. Kyle King has a HUGE announcement which he leaves for the end of the show. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes