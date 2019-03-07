New Twitter Account Tracks Which Dogs You Can Pet in Video Games

What is the point of a dog you can't pet?

Without petting, we are left to just be the creep that makes noises and smiles insanely as our four-legged friends walk into our lives. It's a car you can't drive, the ice cream you can't eat, an ultimate injustice in this world and any other. They might as well be goldfish without this simple, most basic expression of animal affection.

There are dogs all over the world of video games, however, as a cruel joke some are straight unpettable. In a digital world of endless possibilities, the idea of featuring a dog in a game that you can't have a meaningful interaction with seems silly and a waste of time. Thankfully, some saint on Twitter is working on identifying these situations, so that you might adjust your expectations or maybe even avoid altogether. With the @CanYouPetTheDog account, someone is attempting to create "a catalog of pettable and non-pettable dogs in video games" according to their bio. "A manual button press resulting in visual representation of petting is required for affirmation."

Here are a few examples of this important work.

You can pet the dog in Red Dead Redemption 2 pic.twitter.com/dBkHeYtAsS — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 7, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Grand Theft Auto V pic.twitter.com/tBEVJj29UG — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Super Mario Odyssey pic.twitter.com/pEoEh2khe3 — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

You can pet the dog in Assassin's Creed III pic.twitter.com/iEfIwg8hzF — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

This is helpful for humans, as an encounter with any dog is immediately disappointing without a pet. Let us all follow @CanYouPetTheDog, and help them with this important work.