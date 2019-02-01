The Rock and Jason Statham Take on Idris Elba in New 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Trailer

He may be the Sexiest Man Alive, but he's also a Cyber-Genetically Enhanced Anarchist

February 1, 2019
Michael Cerio

After making nearly five billion dollars worldwide over eight movies, The Fast & Furious franchise is expanding with its first spinoff. Hobbs & Shaw features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham fighting a suped-up supervillian played by Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba.

The film finds the two traveling the globe to fight the threat of the "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" played by Elba, and they're sure to encounter some trademark bonkers F&F action along the way. Like the fight on the side of a skyscaper for starters.

Related: C-3PO Says Goodbye to 'Star Wars'

The film is directed by John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and written by longtime Fast & Furious "narrative architect" Chris Morgan.

Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters on August 2, 2019.

Tags: 
Entertainment
movies
Fast And Furious
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Jason Statham
Idris Elba

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
One Job 1-25-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #20 - Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly join us, Spoon throws a fit about the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Patriots, and Geoff and Spoon forget about Kyle King's baby... .shower Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-22-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes